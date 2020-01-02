Menu

Crime

Teen killed in stabbing at Laval park: police

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 8:52 am
Investigators are working to determine the cause of an alleged fight that led to the stabbing death of a 15-year-old in Laval.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of an alleged fight that led to the stabbing death of a 15-year-old in Laval. Jonah Aspler / Global News

A 15-year-old boy is dead after a stabbing on Wednesday night in Laval’s Sainte-Rose district, according to police.

Laval police spokesperson Geneviève Major says a fight broke out between a group of teens for unknown reasons around 8 p.m. at Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Park.

During the fight, police say the 15-year-old victim was stabbed with a knife.

Major says the teen was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old, who has also been hospitalized with minor injuries, in connection with the incident.

Laval police are asking possible witnesses to call the Info-Crime line at 450-662-INFO.

A command post was set up Thursday morning at Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Park.

