Crime

18-year-old stabbed outside Cartier Metro station: Laval police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 10:53 am
Two cars caught fire in a driveway of a residence in Laval, Monday, September 25, 2017.
Laval police are seeking a suspect following a stabbing on Monday evening that injured one. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after Laval police say he was stabbed on Monday evening.

Police say officers were called to Laval-des-Rapides after a teenager was reportedly stabbed multiple times in his lower body.

According to police, the incident happened at 8 p.m. on Cartier Boulevard near Montée Major Street outside the Cartier Metro station.

Police say the 18-year-old man was walking on Cartier Boulevard when a male suspect attempted to rob him.

When the victim refused to hand over his belongings, police say the suspect stabbed him several times in his lower body. He was brought to hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene before authorities arrived and is still wanted by police as of Tuesday morning.

An investigation is underway.

