Canada

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure: Laval police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 7, 2019 3:48 pm
Updated December 7, 2019 3:52 pm
A 59-year-old woman has died and two others were taken to hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide in a Laval, Que. residence.

Police spokesperson Stéphanie Beschara said that Laval authorities were dispatched to a small apartment building at 2:20 p.m. on Friday in the Laval-des-Rapides region.

Two people were taken to hospital and are in stable condition condition.

Police could not say whether the 59-year-old victim died at the residence or at the hospital.

Authorities say they are unsure how the three people were exposed to the toxic gas.

The case was deemed not criminal and was transferred to the Quebec coroner to investigate.

