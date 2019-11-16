Two Laval police officers in hospital after crashing patrol car pursuing suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Two Laval police officers were sent to hospital after losing control of the patrol car they were driving while trying to catch a suspect.

They were responding to a domestic violence call around 5 a.m. on Saturday when the officers’ vehicle crashed into four parked cars in a residential area of Montreal’s northern suburb.

Laval police say the officers spotted the suspect driving a vehicle and made an ill-fated U-turn to try and catch him.

READ MORE: As brazen organized crime shootings hit Montreal, police mum on extent of problem

One officer sustained arm injuries and while the other suffered lacerations.

The suspect, who was known to police, was not apprehended.

Laval police spokeswoman Evelyne Boudreau says the cause of the crash was likely due to icy road conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

2:22 Quebec mother shares her pain following teen son’s shooting death Quebec mother shares her pain following teen son’s shooting death