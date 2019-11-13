Montreal police investigate fatal collision involving truck, pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a fatal collision in Montreal’s St-Leonard borough on Wednesday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said the crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Jean-Talon and Buies streets.

Bergeron said a flatbed truck was heading east on Jean-Talon Street when a pedestrian — an 80-year-old woman — was struck.

“Her death was pronounced at the scene,” he said.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

While the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, Bergeron said the cause of the crash doesn’t appear to be criminal.

The pedestrian’s death comes less than a month after Montreal unveiled its action plan aimed at ensuring safer road-crossing conditions for seniors.

According to the city, 14 pedestrians die every year in Montreal and close to 60 per cent of those killed are 65 or older — with November being the deadliest month.

Some of the new safety measures include extending pedestrian crossing time at numerous intersections and installing more lights with digital counts. The city will also be introducing sound signals to complement pedestrian cross lights.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta