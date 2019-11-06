Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Investigations

Montreal and Quebec Police will work together to battle organized crime

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 1:25 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 2:00 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019, where the SPVM outlined their plans to tackle racial profiling within the force. .
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019, where the SPVM outlined their plans to tackle racial profiling within the force. . Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press, File

Quebec and Montreal police are announcing the creation of a permanent mixed squad dedicated to investigating murders linked to organized crime.

Investigators from the Montreal police will work in the offices of the provincial police, and vice versa, in order to better share information.

READ MORE: ‘Organized crime knows fraud is the way to go’: former RCMP financial crime expert

Provincial police spokesman Guy Lapointe said today similar partnerships in the past have proven successful.

Montreal police spokesman Andre Durocher says several recent murders linked to organized crime have occurred in the greater Montreal area, many in public places.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating reports of shots fired in Saint-Leonard

News reports have indicated high-level players in Mafia and Hells Angels crime circles have been murdered in 2019, suggesting a struggle for leadership in the province’s underworld.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither police force has unblocked extra funds for the new squad.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeMontreal PoliceSPVMSQOrganized CrimeHells AngelsMafiaQuebec policeinvestigationsmurders
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.