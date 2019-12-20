Teenage boy stabbed in Pointe-Claire in Fairview mall headphone robbery: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy was stabbed after three suspects tried to steal the victim’s headphones near Fairview mall in Pointe-Claire on Friday, police say.

The conflict escalated around 2:40 p.m. when the victim refused to comply with the attempted robbery, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

As a result, the suspects assaulted him with a sharp object.

The boy, believed to be around the age of 14, suffered injuries to his upper body and was transported to the nearest hospital.

Urgences-Santé spokesperson Steve Fiset said they aren’t fearing for the victim’s life, but the extent of his injuries is still unknown.

“The suspects fled the scene before police officers arrived on site,” said Chèvrefils.

The site on St-Jean Boulevard is currently blocked as investigators are gathering more evidence.

Montreal police said the suspects fled with the victim’s headphones.

The three teenage suspects aged 14 to 15 were arrested in Dollard-des-Ormeaux a few hours after the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

