Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Heat warnings issued for parts of Alberta Tuesday

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 7:40 pm
A meadow on a summer day.
A meadow on a summer day. Getty Images

Environment Canada issued heat warnings across much of Alberta on Tuesday after 3:30 p.m.

Areas included as far north as Fort McKay down to Cardston, Taber and Cypress Hills Provincial Park. Many of the province’s most populated urban centres were put under the warning, including Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge and Fort McMurray.

The warnings said temperatures would reach between 29 C and 32 C, depending on where you are in the province, in the next two days. Overnight lows are predicted to be 14 C.

By Friday, temperatures will hit “just below seasonal values,” Environment Canada said.

Read more: Alberta under heat warning for August long weekend

Tuesday’s warning comes on the heels of previous heat warnings issued for the province over the August long weekend.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Beat the heat

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures might pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, Environment Canada said, advising people to monitor for symptoms of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

The weather agency said to reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, take frequent breaks from the heat and drink water.

It said not to leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle “for any length of time.”

To see what is in store for your region, check Environment Canada’s alerts.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta weatherHeat WarningAlberta heat warningCalgary Heat WarningEdmonton heat warningAlberta heatheat warning alberta
Flyers
More weekly flyers