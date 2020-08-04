Bragg Creek’s busy 4-way intersection getting traffic lights this fall

Send this page to someone via email

It’s described as chaotic and an absolute mess: Bragg Creek residents, businesses and drivers travelling through a notoriously busy intersection.

Some say they’ve been caught in a line of traffic up to 45 minutes at Highway 22, Burnside Drive and Highway 758.

Wade Hornberger runs the Cowboy Roast House at the corner of the intersection.

“This is ultimate chaos and it’s unbelievable they haven’t fixed it. This should have been fixed 20 years ago,” Hornberger said Tuesday. Tweet This

Others who live and work in the hamlet say the ongoing problems at the four-way stop have increased over the years.

Murray Eason, operator of Many Legs Pet & Grooming Supplies, said it’s hurting business.

“People are not wanting to stop by because they’re so destination-focused on getting through rather than enjoying what Bragg Creek has to offer,” Eason said.

Workers at the neighbouring coffee shop, Cinnamon Spoon, said they can’t wait for a solution. Devanee Clark said it has impacted customers.

“We hear a lot of honking and road rage. Our customers say it’s the most road rage they’ve ever heard in their lives and we’d like to see a change to have it more inviting. The noise makes it tough to interact with customers, especially when the door is open,” Clark said.

Kerry Lockhart lives in Bragg Creek and avoids going into the congested area on weekends.

“We stay home because we don’t want to be bothered to come through here. It’s backed up to Redwood Meadows,” Lockhart said. Tweet This

Banff-Kananaskis MLA Miranda Rosin said this intersection has been a priority and she spent considerable time convincing the Alberta transportation minister to help alleviate the congestion.

“The numbers at this intersection have increased over 350 per cent, so it goes to show people coming out to Bragg Creek but that hasn’t translated to increased business, and hopefully, this traffic mitigation will help,” Rosin said.

She said the province even considered hiring a traffic controller to help the problem. Rosin said a permanent solution of a roundabout is still slated for 2025 but temporary traffic lights will be installed within the next two months.

