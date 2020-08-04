Charges pending after car hops curb, strikes cyclist in Cambridge: police

Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending after a collision between a cyclist and a car in Cambridge on Monday.
Police say the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. near Elgin Street North and Samuelson Street.
They allege the motor vehicle was speeding when it left the road and hit the cyclist.
Police say the cyclist, a 73-year-old Cambridge man, was airlifted to out of region hospital with serious injuries.
They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
