Charges pending after car hops curb, strikes cyclist in Cambridge: police

Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending after a collision between a cyclist and a car in Cambridge on Monday.

Police say the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. near Elgin Street North and Samuelson Street.

They allege the motor vehicle was speeding when it left the road and hit the cyclist.

Police say the cyclist, a 73-year-old Cambridge man, was airlifted to out of region hospital with serious injuries.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

