Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Charges pending after car hops curb, strikes cyclist in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 4:09 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending after a collision between a cyclist and a car in Cambridge on Monday.

Police say the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. near Elgin Street North and Samuelson Street.

Read more: Waterloo police badge goes missing after Cambridge vehicle break-in

They allege the motor vehicle was speeding when it left the road and hit the cyclist.

Trending Stories

Police say the cyclist, a 73-year-old Cambridge man, was airlifted to out of region hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Police equipment, ammo stolen from vehicle in Kitchener: police

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeCambridgeCambridge crimeCambridge cyclist hitElgin Street NorthElgin Street North CambridgeSamuelson Street cambridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers