Police equipment, ammo stolen from vehicle in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say several pieces of their equipment, including ammunition, were taken from a vehicle in Kitchener.

According to a news release, police received a report on Tuesday that a vehicle parked at an address in the Stanley Park area was broken into overnight.

A police-issued ballistic vest containing two magazines with 30 rounds of ammunition, handcuffs, a flashlight and a tourniquet was stolen.

A red, white and black mountain bike was also taken from the vehicle.

Police didn’t say if the vehicle was left unlocked or was forcibly broken into.

It’s the second time police equipment has been stolen this month after a badge and other police credentials were taken from a vehicle in Cambridge on July 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are reminding the community that they can ask for identification from an officer or contact 911 to confirm the identity and presence of an officer at a particular location.