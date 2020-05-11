Waterloo police badges recovered after being reported stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Waterloo Regional Police badges reported stolen from a home in Cambridge, Ont., have been recovered, police say.

On Friday morning, police announced the badges had been taken from the safe of a residence in Cambridge, along with other personal effects, earlier in the week.

READ MORE: Police badges stolen from home in Cambridge

“We released the information out of a concern for public safety,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

She says police have not received any reports of people impersonating an officer.

No other police items were taken from the home, officers say.

READ MORE: OPP investigating reports of someone impersonating an officer in Wellington County

Police announced late Friday that the badges had been recovered.

They did provide any further details on the recovery.

Story continues below advertisement