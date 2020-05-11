Menu

Crime

Waterloo police badges recovered after being reported stolen

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 9:11 am
Waterloo Regional Police say the badges have been recovered.
Waterloo Regional Police say the badges have been recovered. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Two Waterloo Regional Police badges reported stolen from a home in Cambridge, Ont., have been recovered, police say.

On Friday morning, police announced the badges had been taken from the safe of a residence in Cambridge, along with other personal effects, earlier in the week.

READ MORE: Police badges stolen from home in Cambridge

“We released the information out of a concern for public safety,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

She says police have not received any reports of people impersonating an officer.

No other police items were taken from the home, officers say.

READ MORE: OPP investigating reports of someone impersonating an officer in Wellington County

Police announced late Friday that the badges had been recovered.

They did provide any further details on the recovery.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
