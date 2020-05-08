Menu

Crime

Police badges stolen from home in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 9:31 am
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after two police badges were stolen from a home in Cambridge.

Police say the badges were stolen from a safe inside the home which was broken into on Monday. Some other personal items were also reported missing.

READ MORE: OPP investigating reports of someone impersonating an officer in Wellington County

“We released the information out of a concern for public safety,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

She says police have not received any reports of people impersonating an officer.

READ MORE: Canadians targeted by scams taking advantage of COVID-19 fears

Police are asking the public to ask for further identification or call 911 if they believe someone is using police badge improperly to confirm the identity and presence of an officer.

They are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

