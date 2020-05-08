Police badges stolen from home in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after two police badges were stolen from a home in Cambridge.

Police say the badges were stolen from a safe inside the home which was broken into on Monday. Some other personal items were also reported missing.

“We released the information out of a concern for public safety,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

She says police have not received any reports of people impersonating an officer.

Police are asking the public to ask for further identification or call 911 if they believe someone is using police badge improperly to confirm the identity and presence of an officer.

They are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

