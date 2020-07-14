Menu

Crime

Waterloo police badge goes missing after Cambridge vehicle break-in

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 10:42 am
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A police badge was stolen during a vehicle break-in in Cambridge on Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to Black Bridge and Townline roads at around 8 a.m. over the incident.

Read more: Cambridge man charged in connection to Kitchener road rage incident: police

Someone had allegedly tossed a rock through the vehicle’s window and had made off with a purse, a police badge as well as other police credentials including a warrant card which identifies the officer.

Police are looking to speak with a man who was seen in the area at the time of the break-in.

He is being described as white, in his 20’s with dark hair that was short on the sides and slicked back in the middle.

Police say he was wearing a plain white t-shirt and grey pants, and was seen driving a dark-coloured car, possibly an Infiniti or Nissan.

Read more: Woman stabbed several times during violent home invasion in Cambridge: police

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are warning residents to ask for more identification or call 9-1-1 if they are concerned about someone improperly using police identification.

