Woman stabbed several times during violent home invasion in Cambridge: police

A woman was transported to hospital after a violent home invasion in Cambridge, Ont., on Thursday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that several armed men entered a home near Brierdale Road and Champlain Boulevard before 11 p.m.

They say the victim was stabbed several times before the intruders made off with personal property.

The victim was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are describing the incident as being “targeted.”

In total, police say they are looking for three men and a woman in connection to the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.