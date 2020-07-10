Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman stabbed several times during violent home invasion in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 2:25 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A woman was transported to hospital after a violent home invasion in Cambridge, Ont., on Thursday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that several armed men entered a home near Brierdale Road and Champlain Boulevard before 11 p.m.

Read more: Man allegedly flashes woman at Cambridge park

They say the victim was stabbed several times before the intruders made off with personal property.

Trending Stories

The victim was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are describing the incident as being “targeted.”

Read more: Cambridge man pulled from vehicle just before it goes up in flames: police

Story continues below advertisement

In total, police say they are looking for three men and a woman in connection to the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeHome InvasionCambridgeCambridge crimeBrierdale Road CambridgeCamb ridge home invasionChamplain Boulevard CambridgeHome Invasion Waterloo region
Flyers
More weekly flyers