Crime

Cambridge man charged in connection to Kitchener road rage incident: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 4:20 pm
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A Cambridge man has been charged in connection to a road rage incident that occurred earlier this month in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that on the afternoon of July 2, a man threw something at another vehicle near Wilson Avenue and Goodrich Drive.

Read more: Woman stabbed several times during violent home invasion in Cambridge, police say

Police say both vehicles pulled over to the side of the road before the man approached the victim’s vehicle.

Trending Stories

The man is then said to have punched the victim’s car while demanding they exit the vehicle. When they would not get out, he spat on the car and left.

Read more: Cambridge man pulled from vehicle just before it goes up in flames, police say

A 39-year-old Cambridge man was later arrested and is facing an assault charge.

