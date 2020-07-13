Cambridge man charged in connection to Kitchener road rage incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cambridge man has been charged in connection to a road rage incident that occurred earlier this month in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that on the afternoon of July 2, a man threw something at another vehicle near Wilson Avenue and Goodrich Drive.

Police say both vehicles pulled over to the side of the road before the man approached the victim’s vehicle.

The man is then said to have punched the victim’s car while demanding they exit the vehicle. When they would not get out, he spat on the car and left.

A 39-year-old Cambridge man was later arrested and is facing an assault charge.