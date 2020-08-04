Downbound lanes on Claremont Access to close for trail construction

Send this page to someone via email

More lanes of the Claremont Access will be reduced as the city of Hamilton steps up work on adding a multi-use trail between Hunter Street and West 5th Avenue.

On Wednesday, crews will reduce downbound lanes to a single lane for just over two weeks for centre wall repairs.

The work is expected to wrap up on or before Friday, Aug. 21, weather permitting.

The closure is tied to work on the new Keddy Access Trail which has already closed upbound lanes until November to accommodate resurfacing and the construction.

The vehicular portion of the Claremont Access will eventually be reduced to two lanes separating vehicles from the trail with a new concrete barrier.

The trail will run between Hunter Street and West 5th Street, with side connections at West Avenue near Wellington Street, St Joseph’s Drive, Arkledun Avenue, and Tanner Street through Southam Park.

Part of the work also includes a new pedestrian and cyclist signal being installed to create a controlled crossing at Southam Park next to the James Street stairs.

The trail will pay hommage to Jay Keddy, who was struck from behind and killed while pedalling up the escarpment access in December 2015.

