Upbound lanes of Claremont Access closed until November for trail construction

Construction began Monday on a multi-use trail network named after a Hamilton teacher who died while cycling on the Claremont Access.

The Keddy Access Trail, which will run between Hunter Street and West 5th street, is being built as a tribute to Jay Keddy, who was struck from behind and killed while pedalling up the escarpment access in December 2015.

The upbound lanes of the Claremont will be closed from July until November for the construction of the bike lanes and resurfacing of the roadway.

As part of the project, the vehicular portion of the Claremont will be reduced to two lanes to allow for the multi-use trail, which will be separated and protected from vehicles by a new concrete barrier.

It will run between Hunter Street and West 5th Street, with side connections at West Avenue near Wellington Street, St Joseph’s Drive, Arkledun Avenue, and Tanner Street through Southam Park.

Part of the work also includes a new pedestrian and cyclist signal being installed to create a controlled crossing at Southam Park next to the James Street stairs.

There will be temporary closures on those stairs during construction as well, with notices posted at the top and bottom of the stairs ahead of any closures.

