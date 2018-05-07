New bike lane up escarpment to be named in honour of late Hamilton cyclist Jay Keddy

A cyclist who was struck and killed while riding up the Claremont Access will be remembered through the naming of the access’ new bike lane.

READ MORE: Ontario doubles funding to improve cycling infrastructure, add more bike lanes

Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead will present a motion during Wednesday’s meeting of Hamilton city council to name it “Keddy Access Trail.”

Jay Keddy, 53, a teacher and father of three, was struck from behind and killed while pedalling up the escarpment on Dec.2, 2015.

READ MORE: Man convicted in death of Hamilton cyclist escapes jail time

Whitehead says he’s formalizing what he already knew, that there is “general widespread support” for naming the lane after the avid cyclist.

Almost 1,600 people have signed an online petition supporting the tribute, since it was launched this past weekend.

READ MORE: City of Hamilton tackling escarpment erosion

Construction of the $2-million bike lane up the escarpment access will begin next year.

The city was recently able to accelerate the timelines after receiving $3.7 million in provincial funding for cycling infrastructure.