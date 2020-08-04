Menu

Crime

Boy, 16, charged with 1st-degree murder after daylight shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 11:32 am
Evidence markers at the scene of a fatal shooting in an apartment complex in Toronto's east-end on July 4.
Evidence markers at the scene of a fatal shooting in an apartment complex in Toronto's east-end on July 4. Gord Edick / Global News

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting in the city’s east end last month.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the area of Victoria Park Boulevard and Finch Avenue around 1:40 p.m. on July 4.

The victim, 43-year-old Andre Charles, was found in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital where he died.

Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder, 2nd suspect wanted in death of Toronto man

Last week, police announced they charged 21-year-old Toronto resident Shamar Bailey with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting and on Tuesday, officers released an updated statement announcing that a 16-year-old Toronto boy was arrested and charged with the same offence.

The boy cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said 21-year-old Kwami Garrwood is still wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Kwami Garrwood is seen in an undated photo.
Kwami Garrwood is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime Toronto Police Shooting Toronto Toronto crime Gun Violence Toronto shooting toronto police service Victoria Park Boulevard and Finch Avenue
