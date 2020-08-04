Police continue to investigate shooting on Vanier Drive in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a shooting in Kitchener over the weekend.
Police say they were called to an apartment building on Vanier Drive in Kitchener at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
They say witnesses reported hearing an argument before the gunshots were heard.
“There was evidence to confirm shots were fired,” Const. Andre Johnson confirmed.
He says the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
Police say there are currently no known victims of the shooting.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
