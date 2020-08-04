Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police continue to investigate shooting on Vanier Drive in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 9:45 am
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a shooting in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police say they were called to an apartment building on Vanier Drive in Kitchener at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Police charge suspect with aggravated assault in Waterloo stabbing

They say witnesses reported hearing an argument before the gunshots were heard.

Trending Stories

“There was evidence to confirm shots were fired,” Const. Andre Johnson confirmed.

He says the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Read more: Police arrest 33-year-old man after homicide in Wilmot Township

Police say there are currently no known victims of the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeKitchener shootingVanier Drive KitchenerVanier drive shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers