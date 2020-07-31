Menu

Crime

Police identify suspect in Waterloo stabbing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 9:33 am
Jordan Burrows, 31.
Jordan Burrows, 31. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have identified the man they are looking to speak with regarding a stabbing in Waterloo on Wednesday night.

Police say a warrant has been issued for Jordan Burrows, 31, and are warning the public not to approach him as police consider him to be dangerous.

Read more: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Waterloo stabbing: police

Police say his whereabouts are unknown.

On Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m., police were called to an apartment building on Columbia Street for the report of a stabbing.

Police found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police arrest 33-year-old man after homicide in Wilmot Township

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other.

They are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

