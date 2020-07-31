Police identify suspect in Waterloo stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have identified the man they are looking to speak with regarding a stabbing in Waterloo on Wednesday night.

Police say a warrant has been issued for Jordan Burrows, 31, and are warning the public not to approach him as police consider him to be dangerous.

Police say his whereabouts are unknown.

On Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m., police were called to an apartment building on Columbia Street for the report of a stabbing.

Police found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other.

They are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.