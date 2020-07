Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man in connection to a homicide that occurred in Wilmot Township early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours at a residence on Erbs Road, near St. Agatha.

Police say a man was seen running from the area and was last seen in the Ira Needles Boulevard area of Waterloo.

Police believe the victim knew the suspect.

More to follow.

