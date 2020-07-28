Kitchener apartment building resident may have witnessed homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday, Waterloo Regional Police officers were canvassing the area in which Irshad Sabriye was killed last year in attempts of finding new information about the unsolved homicide.

The shooting occurred near an apartment building at 37 Vanier Drive in Kitchener on Nov. 26.

A police spokesperson told Global News that it is believed that a resident there knows more than they have let on.

“Through the investigation, our officers believe that there are people within the apartment building that perhaps witnessed the incident or that may have information that have not come forward yet,” Cherri Greeno said.

“This is an attempt to reach out to them and to let them know the avenues that they have to come forward to provide information.”

Sabriye’s car was seen in the area minutes before he was shot and killed on the on-ramp in the area of Courtland Avenue and Highway 7/8, according to police.

The shooting, which police have described as “targeted”, occurred shortly after 2 a.m.

Around two hours later, a black, four-door, 2019 Nissan Sentra was found fully engulfed in flames on nearby Connaught Street.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the two fatal shooting and car fire were related.

The apartment building overlooks the scene of the fatal shooting, and the victim’s vehicle was seen in the area before the incident.

While officers were in the area canvassing, they were also hanging posters up which provide photos of Sabriye and the car, information about the shooting as well as information about how people can contact police if they have information about the shooting.

“It’s just an extra step that we can take to hopefully get that piece of information that will help solve this and bring closure to his family,” Greeno said.