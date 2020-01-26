Menu

Crime

77-year-old in custody after Waterloo Region’s first homicide of 2020: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 8:02 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say one man is dead and another in custody in connection to its first homicide investigation of 2020.

Officers were called to Marianne Dorn Trail in the Strasburg area of Kitchener on Saturday at 7 p.m.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead and a 77-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police said the two men knew each other but did not give details about the relationship.

They have not provided any further details about the incidents.

Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area on Sunday.

