Guelph man ‘made himself a sandwich’ during restaurant break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man may have a full stomach, but Guelph police say he is facing charges after a fast-food restaurant was broken into on Friday.

According to a news release, a man kicked in the drive-thru window of a restaurant at the corner of Wellington and Gordon streets just after midnight.

Once inside, police say the suspect made himself a sandwich and also grabbed a loaf of bread and a package of bagels before leaving.

It’s alleged the man walked into another restaurant at around 2 a.m. in the downtown core and punched an employee in the face after being asked to pay for the food he had just ordered.

The suspect was taken into custody near Dublin Street and Waterloo Avenue at around 2:30 a.m., according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

He is charged with break and enter, theft and assault. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on March 3.

1:15 Breslau, Ont., restaurant posts video of overnight smash-and-grab break in Breslau, Ont., restaurant posts video of overnight smash-and-grab break in