Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man ‘made himself a sandwich’ during restaurant break-in: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 11:41 am
Guelph police say a man made a sandwich after breaking into a downtown restaurant on Friday.
Guelph police say a man made a sandwich after breaking into a downtown restaurant on Friday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A 21-year-old man may have a full stomach, but Guelph police say he is facing charges after a fast-food restaurant was broken into on Friday.

According to a news release, a man kicked in the drive-thru window of a restaurant at the corner of Wellington and Gordon streets just after midnight.

Once inside, police say the suspect made himself a sandwich and also grabbed a loaf of bread and a package of bagels before leaving.

READ MORE: Assault charge laid against Guelph police officer, SIU says

It’s alleged the man walked into another restaurant at around 2 a.m. in the downtown core and punched an employee in the face after being asked to pay for the food he had just ordered.

The suspect was taken into custody near Dublin Street and Waterloo Avenue at around 2:30 a.m., according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

He is charged with break and enter, theft and assault. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on March 3.

Breslau, Ont., restaurant posts video of overnight smash-and-grab break in
Breslau, Ont., restaurant posts video of overnight smash-and-grab break in
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceBreak InGuelph crimedowntown guelphrestaurant break insuspect sandwich Guelph
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.