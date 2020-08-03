West Kelowna fire still out of control despite no growth and less smoke

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that started near the Rose Valley reservoir in West Kelowna on Sunday is still considered to be out of control.

The blaze, however, did not grow overnight.

It was originally thought to be five hectares but more accurate mapping has pegged it at three hectares.

“At this point it’s not threatening any structures,” fire information officer Gagan Lidhran told Global News.

On Monday, the B.C Wildfire Service had 27 personnel on site battling the blaze as well as six water skimmer airtankers fighting from the air.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, there have been 94 fire starts in B.C. since a lightning storm swept through Friday night.

Fifty-two fires have been put out while 42 are still burning.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said lightning is the suspected cause of the majority of the fires.