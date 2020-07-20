Home destroyed after reportedly being hit by lightning near Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A family home near Edmonton was destroyed by fire on Sunday evening after it was reportedly struck by lightning during a powerful thunderstorm.

Fire crews were called to the home in Graminia Country Estates just off Range Road 271 north of Township Road 511 at about 8:20 p.m.

A neighbour told Global News he saw the home struck by lightning before the blaze broke out.

He and some other neighbours rushed to the home to try to get some of the family’s belongings.

“We were taking pictures of the storm and then the lightning came down,” Octavio Gil said. “There it was. Boom.”

Story continues below advertisement

Smoke billows from a home in Parkland County near Edmonton after an apparent lightning strike. Karen Bartko/Global News

A total of 40 Parkland County firefighters from three stations — Acheson, Devon and Parkland Village — fought the flames, according to chief fire marshal Sean Cunningham.

The exact cause was still unknown on Sunday evening, but Cunningham said the call came in right after a fierce thunderstorm.

No injuries were reported, however the homeowner’s son said his father had to bring the family dog to the vet to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

— With files from Global News’ Karen Bartko