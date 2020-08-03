Dr. Arruda defends his decision to file a complaint with police following private information leak

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda, who has helped lead the fight against the novel coronavirus in the province, commented Monday on his decision to file a complaint with police after his personal information was leaked online.

Dr. Arruda told reporters during a press conference in Montreal that as a family man, it was a reflex to protect himself and his family.

“There are always people who can be incited to commit hateful acts,” he said. “If people attack me, that’s one thing, but when they attack my family, let’s say that for me, I have a reflex, like the Lion King, to protect my children.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He added that he knows the majority of Quebecers would never want to harm him or his family but it’s possible some people might want to use the information maliciously.

“Many can understand that I have a professional life and a private life with a family,” said Arruda. “I don’t think my address is pertinent public information either.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec public health director files a complaint with police after address leaked online

Quebec’s Health Department revealed in an email on Friday that a complaint was submitted to provincial police following the news that Dr. Arruda’s address and other personal information was being shared on social media.

The department did not elaborate on the content of the offending social media message but said it deplores such publications, regardless of who they are about. Police would not comment on the case but, according to the health department, an investigation is underway.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Public gatherings of up to 250 people now allowed in Quebec

Arruda has been a target of hateful comments disagreeing with public health measures and restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Quebec since the start of the pandemic, but specifically since the implementation of mandatory masks in public indoor spaces.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Global’s Raquel Fletcher