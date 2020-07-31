Menu

Quebec public health director files a complaint with police after address leaked online

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2020 7:57 pm
The SQ said it could not comment on the matter.
The SQ said it could not comment on the matter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec’s public health director has filed a complaint with provincial police after personal information, including an address, was shared on social media.

Dr. Horacio Arruda submitted information to the police, who will investigate the situation, Quebec’s Health Department said in an email on Friday.

The department did not elaborate on the content of the offending social media message but said it deplores such publications, regardless of who they are about.

Quebec provincial police did not confirm or deny that a complaint had been received.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some social media users have insulted Arruda online when they disagree with measures taken by the Quebec government to stop the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

In particular, Arruda has been targeted this month over a directive mandating mask-wearing in indoor public spaces across the province.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
