TDSB plan includes in-class learning 5 days per week for all students

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has released a plan for a return to school in September, which includes all students attending in-person classes five days a week.

The TDSB’s plan is in-line with the back-to-school requirements laid out by the provincial government on Thursday.

Secondary students will attend classes for half of the instructional day, five days per week, and will have four semesters in the school year.

Class sizes will be approximately fifteen students for every teacher. The other half of the instructional day will include learning from home.

Elementary school students will be in class for five days per week in one cohort, including for recess and lunch.

“We do not know what this year has in store and we will need to be responsive to ensure the safety of our community,” interim TDSB director of education Carlene Jackson added.

“This may mean changes to the model throughout the year, and while we cannot avoid it, we can be prepared for it.”

As mentioned in the provincial government’s plan, safety measures — including the use of personal protective equipment and physical distancing — will be in place in all schools.

The TDSB plan notes that high school students will not be permitted to use lockers or eat lunch in school.

Meanwhile, some parents and students may opt to have schooling fully online.

The plan says organized sports and field trips are currently suspended amid the pandemic and adds that schools must be ready to pivot away from in-class instruction and towards fully remote learning if the need arises.

