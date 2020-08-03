York police search for witnesses in fatal Vaughan shooting

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are searching for witnesses in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to a restaurant on 8074 Islington Avenue for reports of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said a black, four-door Ford F-150 pickup truck with black rims was seen fleeing the scene north on Islington Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

