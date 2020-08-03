Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

York police search for witnesses in fatal Vaughan shooting

By Jessica Patton Global News
York police are searching for a black Ford F-150 pickup in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan.
York police are searching for a black Ford F-150 pickup in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan. York police/Handouts

York Regional Police are searching for witnesses in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to a restaurant on 8074 Islington Avenue for reports of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Vaughan: police

Police said a black, four-door Ford F-150 pickup truck with black rims was seen fleeing the scene north on Islington Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeYork Regional PoliceYork PoliceIslington AvenueVaughan shootingVaughan homicideVaughan Fatal Shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers