Crime

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Vaughan: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said the shooting occurred on Freshway Drive in Vaughan.
Police said the shooting occurred on Freshway Drive in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Vaughan.

Police said shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were told about a male victim with gunshot wounds who went to a Toronto hospital.

Officers said they learned the shooting occurred at a building on Freshway Drive, northwest of Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West.

Read more: Man rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

Police said when they went to the scene, they found a second victim — a man — who was dead.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact the York police homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.



Crime
