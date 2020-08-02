1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Vaughan: police

York Regional Police say one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Vaughan.
Police said shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were told about a male victim with gunshot wounds who went to a Toronto hospital.
Officers said they learned the shooting occurred at a building on Freshway Drive, northwest of Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West.
Police said when they went to the scene, they found a second victim — a man — who was dead.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.
Investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact the York police homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
