1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Vaughan: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Vaughan.

Police said shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were told about a male victim with gunshot wounds who went to a Toronto hospital.

Officers said they learned the shooting occurred at a building on Freshway Drive, northwest of Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West.

Police said when they went to the scene, they found a second victim — a man — who was dead.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact the York police homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION AFTER SHOOTING IN VAUGHAN- Aprox 7:30 a.m., YRP was advised a male victim was in hospital with gunshot injuries. The shooting occurred at a building on Freshway Dr Vaughan, where officers located a second adult male victim deceased at the scene. — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 2, 2020

2:30 Toronto apartment building residents grieving loss of 2-year-old after fatal fall Toronto apartment building residents grieving loss of 2-year-old after fatal fall