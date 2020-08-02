Two Vancouver firefighters test positive for coronavirus, others potentially exposed

Send this page to someone via email

Two firefighters with the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service (VFRS) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The City of Vancouver says both members contracted COVID-19 while on holiday.

One of the firefighters worked a shift prior to developing symptoms, and may have exposed an unknown number of other members.

The city says everyone who worked with the firefighter is now in self-isolation, and other staff has been called in to cover them, but that VFRS has enough crew and equipment to respond to any emergencies.

The city says a VFRS task force created at the start of the pandemic is now working with health authorities to manage the cases.

The city also sought to allay any concerns about risks to the public, saying firefighters wear protective equipment on all calls.

