Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus exposures reported on Calgary, Ottawa flights through Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 3:58 pm
Health officials have flagged another two flights through Vancouver International Airport for novel coronavirus exposures.

Both flights were domestic.

  • July 27: Air Canada Flight 204 – Vancouver to Calgary, rows 18-24
  • July 29: Air Canada Flight 343 – Ottawa to Vancouver, rows 4 and 12-17

Passengers from both flights are directed to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Read more: Coronavirus exposures detected on two new flights through Vancouver

Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to call 811 to arrange for a test immediately.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry again expressed frustration over the difficulty of getting flight passengers’ contact information from airlines.

“What’s actually in the booking system and the flight manifests don’t always line up and don’t always provide us with useful information,” said Henry.

“What shows up on the flight manifest is a name, but not always how we can get in touch with them quickly.”

Read more: Coronavirus: 7 more B.C. flights added to growing list of possible exposure

Henry said she’s raised her concerns with the federal ministry of transportation.

For now, all B.C. flight passengers should monitor the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website for possible exposure notifications.

