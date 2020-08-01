Roller coaster returns as Playland adds ‘thrill rides’ to pandemic offerings

Send this page to someone via email

Thrill-seekers rejoice: Vancouver’s Playland amusement park is returning 11 more rides to its list of offerings, including its iconic wooden roller coaster.

The park reopened in early July under a slew of new COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

However, its initial ride offerings were aimed specifically at children and families.

The park is now opening up some of its more challenging offerings, including The Beast, the Pirate Ship and Music Express.

Visitors to the park are required to wear a mask in all lineups and on all rides. Souvenir face masks are included with the price of admission.

Tickets include unlimited rides, and must be purchased ahead of time for date-specific time slots.

All time slots run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All food and beverage sales will be cashless.

The park is open for the full B.C. day long weekend, and reopens the following weekend.

Plans are still in the works for the annual Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) to run as a drive-thru event that will include favourites such as the Superdogs and agriculture exhibits. Dates have not yet been announced.

A full list of rides available at Playland as of Aug. 1, 2020:

“Limited” rides (kids and family favourites) Story continues below advertisement

Dizzy Drop

Rock’n’Cars

West Coast Wheel

Honeybee Express

Choppers

Kettle Creek Mine Coaster

Tea Cups

Cap’n KC

Merry-Go-Round

Balloon Explorers

The Flutterbye

Cool Cruzers

Pacific Adventure Golf

Sea-to-Sky Swinger

Bug Whirled *may not operate in the rain

“Thrill rides” (minimum height 48 inches, plus a list of rides above)