PNE extends mini doughnut drive-thru after overwhelming response

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) says it has been given the green light to extend a drive-thru event selling mini doughnuts by one day, after a vendors sold out of the treats Sunday due to overwhelming response.

The PNE organized the “A Taste of the PNE–Mini Donut Edition” event after it was forced to cancel the annual fair to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Organizers had initially planned to run it throughout the weekend, but huge interest forced them stop selling new tickets early Sunday afternoon.

“People have come from Pemberton, Chilliwack, all the way from the Interior, it’s been overwhelming,” said PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance.

3:31 The PNE looks for help to weather the COVID-19 economic crisis The PNE looks for help to weather the COVID-19 economic crisis

She added that the demand was an encouraging sign and helped throw a lifeline to the concessionaires, many who are family businesses, and laid off staff who were recalled to help run the event.

Ballance said there are enough doughnuts remaining Sunday for people who pre-purchased tickets.

People who still want to participate will be able to buy online tickets for the Monday event, but vendors will not be accommodating people who drive up without a ticket.

Ballance said others who want to participate should expect more similar events in the days to come.

“Given the overwhelming response, … we’ll continue to work on a second edition of The Taste of the PNE and what that might be,” said Ballance.

“We’ve been overwhelmed on social media, e-mail, on the phone and from the people that have attended over the last couple of days.”

The weekend event featured doughnuts from four vendors, Those Little Donuts, Tin Lizzy Donuts, CinCity Donuts and the PNE Fundunkers.

Participants also received a ticket to the 2021 PNE.