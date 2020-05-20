No PNE this year, but you can still get your mini doughnut fix

Send this page to someone via email

Many families are no doubt disappointed that they won’t be able to attend the Pacific National Exhibition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But one of the fair’s iconic foods, the mini doughnut, will still be available.

This weekend, organizers are set to kick off a drive-thru event called A Taste of the PNE – Mini Donut Edition.

It will feature four vendors: Those Little Donuts, Tin Lizzy Donuts, CinCity Donuts and the PNE Fundunkers.

Ticket holders will be able to enter the PNE grounds off Hastings Street, west of Playland, and pick up their doughnuts using physical-distancing and food-preparation protocols.

“We intend to offer a number of different experiences in this series,” PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost said in a release.

“Many of the small businesses that make up our concessionaire and exhibitor core are in dire financial circumstances after losing their entire year as a result of COVID. This is a small way we can help.

Tickets can be pre-purchased online.

Prices are $20 for 24 donuts (plus two tickets to the 2021 fair) or a family pack can be purchased for $35 for 48 donuts (plus two tickets to the 2021 fair).

The event runs May 22-24 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

