Canada

Giant squid on a stick, sour candy soft serve and more on offer at this year’s PNE

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 9:51 pm
1 min read
Giant squid and ube donuts: What you can eat at the Fair at the PNE
WATCH: From the weird to the wacky, there's plenty of fun food to try at this year's Fair at the PNE. Here's a look at some of the items up for order from now until Sept. 2.
A giant squid on a stick, a mango chicken hero sandwich and a flamin’ hot Cheetos corn dog are just some of the food options available at this year’s PNE.

There is also sour candy soft serve, chicken chow mein pizza or a spicy twist on a classic — Takis mini doughnuts.

Some other options include ube coconut mini doughnuts and French toast flights.

The Fair at the PNE runs until Sept. 2 and is closed on Mondays.

2024 PNE Fair launches Saturday
Last year the PNE attracted more than 620,000 visitors who turned out to partake in music, rides, exhibits and food.

That figure is up nearly 100,000 attendees from the 2022 fair, when nearly 530,000 came out, and a huge increase from the pandemic-limited 2021 fair when just 239,000 people attended.

PNE organizers said in 2023 that visitors this year gulped down more than 40,000 slushies and noshed on more than 12,000 spiraled potato sticks and 6,000 racks of ribs.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

