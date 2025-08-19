SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Military artifacts dug up at PNE to be returned to Canadian Armed Forces at ceremony

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 19, 2025 2:01 pm
1 min read
A piece of field artillery from the First World War was found by crews excavating the site of a new amphitheatre at the PNE grounds in Vancouver. View image in full screen
A piece of field artillery from the First World War was found by crews excavating the site of a new amphitheatre at the PNE grounds in Vancouver. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The PNE says all the military artifacts dug up at Hastings Park will be returned to the Canadian Armed Forces at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Crews working on the new Freedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre found more than a dozen guns and cannons from the First World War buried at the site.

On March 27, crews discovered what appeared to be a “cannon.”

It turned out to be a captured German Howitzer from the First World War, taken as a trophy by Canadian soldiers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canadian troops brought a number of such weapons home, which were displayed around the city in the years after the war, according to James Calhoun, curator for the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada Museum.

Click to play video: 'More historic military artifacts uncovered at PNE'
More historic military artifacts uncovered at PNE
Trending Now

The guns were moved to Hastings Park in the 1930s with plans to make a permanent display, but the Great Depression scuttled that plan.

Story continues below advertisement

By the 1940s, they were viewed as “junk,” he said, and it’s believed they were ultimately used to fill in a ravine on the site when the military took over the park in 1942.

It was then used as a training site for troops.

As part of the all-day celebration on Tuesday, all active duty and retired military members will receive free admission to the Fair at the PNE.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices