Winnipeg police investigating downtown nightclub assault

Numerous police units are on scene at a Portage Avenue nightclub after what the Winnipeg Police Service is calling an assault.

An officer confirmed to Global News that the incident took place just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Spades nightclub on Portage Avenue taped off by police tape early Saturday morning. Michael Draven / Global News

Officers could be seen walking in and out of Spades nightclub throughout the morning, at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Langside Street.

Two police cars along with an investigation unit vehicle continued to be on scene just before noon, with portions of the sidewalk along Portage Avenue taped off.

No further details have been released at this time.

