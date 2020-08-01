Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating downtown nightclub assault

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 2:14 pm
Spades nightclub at 575 Portage just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Spades nightclub at 575 Portage just after 11 a.m. on Saturday. Michael Draven / Global News

Numerous police units are on scene at a Portage Avenue nightclub after what the Winnipeg Police Service is calling an assault.

An officer confirmed to Global News that the incident took place just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Spades nightclub on Portage Avenue taped off by police tape early Saturday morning.
Spades nightclub on Portage Avenue taped off by police tape early Saturday morning. Michael Draven / Global News

Officers could be seen walking in and out of Spades nightclub throughout the morning, at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Langside Street.

Read more: Man dead after assault at gas station on Lagimodiere and Fermor

Two police cars along with an investigation unit vehicle continued to be on scene just before noon, with portions of the sidewalk along Portage Avenue taped off.

No further details have been released at this time.

