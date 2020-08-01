Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, drop in hospitalizations

By Brittany Henriques Global News
People are shown at a coronavirus testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, July 12, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People are shown at a coronavirus testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, July 12, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

As of Saturday, Quebec public health authorities noted zero new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours and 146 new cases bringing the total people infected to 59,458.

Authorities reported that four deaths related to the virus occurred before July 24, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,678.

According to Santé Quebec, hospitalizations decreased by 12, leaving a total of 177. Of the hospitalized cases, 18 are in intensive care, an increase of three.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec reports 164 new cases, 1 death linked to virus

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province said they conducted 18,437 COVID-19 tests on July 30.

The number of active cases is not yet known. The National Institute of Public Health says it cannot provide that number due to the establishment of a new information system “in order to computerize the investigation form for COVID-19 cases.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The number of negative test results since the start of the pandemic totals at 777,285.

READ MORE: Some students and parents oppose in-person exams at Dawson College

Montreal, Quebec’s coronavirus epicentre, remains the most affected by the infection with 71 new cases reported on the island for a total of 28,843 since March.

University of New Brunswick developing portable COVID-19 diagnostic tests
University of New Brunswick developing portable COVID-19 diagnostic tests

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesMontrealQuebec COVID-19Testingcoronavirus quebecquebec public heatlh
Flyers
More weekly flyers