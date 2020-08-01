Quebec reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, drop in hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

As of Saturday, Quebec public health authorities noted zero new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours and 146 new cases bringing the total people infected to 59,458.

Authorities reported that four deaths related to the virus occurred before July 24, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,678.

According to Santé Quebec, hospitalizations decreased by 12, leaving a total of 177. Of the hospitalized cases, 18 are in intensive care, an increase of three.

The province said they conducted 18,437 COVID-19 tests on July 30.

The number of active cases is not yet known. The National Institute of Public Health says it cannot provide that number due to the establishment of a new information system “in order to computerize the investigation form for COVID-19 cases.”

The number of negative test results since the start of the pandemic totals at 777,285.

Montreal, Quebec’s coronavirus epicentre, remains the most affected by the infection with 71 new cases reported on the island for a total of 28,843 since March.

— With files from The Canadian Press