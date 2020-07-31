Coronavirus: Quebec reports 164 new cases, 1 death linked to virus

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 164 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total since the start of the pandemic to 59,312.

The number of patients requiring hospitalization dropped below the 200 mark to 189 — a decrease of 19 in the last 24 hours. Of those, 15 patients are in an intensive care unit, three fewer than reported on Thursday.

Another person’s death has been linked to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in Quebec to 5,674.

Health officials say 17,190 screening tests were administered on July 29, the last day for which numbers were available.

In recent days, Quebec’s health ministry has issued correctives to reported numbers after migrating data from one information system to another.

“Some adjustments stem from this transition and corrections to the number of confirmed cases had to be made for July 29,” a government news release reads.

“Indeed, the data released yesterday should have reported 139 new cases, rather than 122.”