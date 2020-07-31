Small plane en route to Edmonton from B.C. makes emergency landing on road near Hinton

Send this page to someone via email

A mechanical issue forced a small plane to land on a road south of Hinton, Alta., on Friday as it was flying from B.C. to Edmonton.

In a news release, RCMP said officers responded to a 911 call about a plane blocking traffic on Robb Road, about 11 kilometres south of Hinton, at 3:42 p.m.

“The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing,” police said. “The plane clipped a fifth wheel while it was landing, but no one was injured.”

The plane has since been towed off the road and RCMP said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified to further investigate what happened.

