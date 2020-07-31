Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Small plane en route to Edmonton from B.C. makes emergency landing on road near Hinton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
A mechanical issue forced a small plane to land on a road south of Hinton, Alta., on Friday as it was flying from B.C. to Edmonton.
A mechanical issue forced a small plane to land on a road south of Hinton, Alta., on Friday as it was flying from B.C. to Edmonton. Supplied by RCMP

A mechanical issue forced a small plane to land on a road south of Hinton, Alta., on Friday as it was flying from B.C. to Edmonton.

In a news release, RCMP said officers responded to a 911 call about a plane blocking traffic on Robb Road, about 11 kilometres south of Hinton, at 3:42 p.m.

Trending Stories

“The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing,” police said. “The plane clipped a fifth wheel while it was landing, but no one was injured.”

READ MORE: 2 escape small plane that crashed west of Ottawa near highway 

The plane has since been towed off the road and RCMP said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified to further investigate what happened.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPTSBTransportation Safety Board of CanadaHinton RCMPSmall Planesplane makes emergency landingRobb RoadSmall plane makes emergencySmall plane makes emergency landing
Flyers
More weekly flyers