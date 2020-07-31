Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed on Saskatchewan Day in Regina

By The Staff Global News
The Saskatchewan flag blows in the wind before the final Saskatchewan Roughriders game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. The Saskatchewan government is extending services to youth who otherwise would be aging out of the foster care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor.
The Saskatchewan flag blows in the wind before the final Saskatchewan Roughriders game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. The Saskatchewan government is extending services to youth who otherwise would be aging out of the foster care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor. Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press

While civic holidays have felt a little different subject to coronavirus pandemic protocol, with the province now in Phase 4 of its reopening process, there will be some recreation options in Regina on Saskatchewan Day.

Read more: Coronavirus: What you need to know as Saskatchewan moves to final stage of Phase 4

What’s open

  • Regent Outdoor Pool will be open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended.
  • The Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre (12 – 6 p.m.), North West Leisure Centre (12 – 6 p.m.) and Lawson Aquatic Centre (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.) will all be open. Again, pre-registration is recommended.
  • Gyms are permitted to operate. The city’s Strength and Condition Centre will be open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Playgrounds and spray pads.
  • Restaurants are allowed to offer indoor and patio dining. Check in with specific establishments for operating hours.
  • The city’s four golf courses are open and still booking tee times.
  • The Royal Saskatchewan Museum will be open 12 – 5 p.m.
  • The Wacana Marina is open for rentals 12 – 8 p.m. The last boat goes out at 7 p.m.
  • Stores are allowed to open. Malls are running on holiday hours. The Cornwall Centre, Northgate Mall and Victoria Square Shopping Centre will all be open 12 – 5 p.m.
  • Regina Transit will run Sunday service. Schedules are available online here. Paratransit will operate on a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Information Centre and RideLine will be closed.
  • Garbage and recycling collection will be as usual. The landfill and yard waste depot will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

What’s closed 

  • Banks.
  • Government offices will be closed.
  • Parking metres will not be in effect.
  • Regina Sportplex Field House will be closed.
  • Regina Public Library branches.
  • Saskatchewan Science Centre.
  • Canada Post mail delivery service is cancelled.
  • Service Regina will be closed on Monday. For urgent situations such as a water main break or sewer back up citizens can call 306-777-7000
