What’s open and closed on Saskatchewan Day in Regina

While civic holidays have felt a little different subject to coronavirus pandemic protocol, with the province now in Phase 4 of its reopening process, there will be some recreation options in Regina on Saskatchewan Day.
What’s open
- Regent Outdoor Pool will be open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended.
- The Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre (12 – 6 p.m.), North West Leisure Centre (12 – 6 p.m.) and Lawson Aquatic Centre (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.) will all be open. Again, pre-registration is recommended.
- Gyms are permitted to operate. The city’s Strength and Condition Centre will be open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Playgrounds and spray pads.
- Restaurants are allowed to offer indoor and patio dining. Check in with specific establishments for operating hours.
- The city’s four golf courses are open and still booking tee times.
- The Royal Saskatchewan Museum will be open 12 – 5 p.m.
Trending Stories
Saskatchewan details reopening Phase 4.2
- The Wacana Marina is open for rentals 12 – 8 p.m. The last boat goes out at 7 p.m.
- Stores are allowed to open. Malls are running on holiday hours. The Cornwall Centre, Northgate Mall and Victoria Square Shopping Centre will all be open 12 – 5 p.m.
- Regina Transit will run Sunday service. Schedules are available online here. Paratransit will operate on a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Information Centre and RideLine will be closed.
- Garbage and recycling collection will be as usual. The landfill and yard waste depot will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
What’s closed
- Banks.
- Government offices will be closed.
- Parking metres will not be in effect.
- Regina Sportplex Field House will be closed.
- Regina Public Library branches.
- Saskatchewan Science Centre.
- Canada Post mail delivery service is cancelled.
- Service Regina will be closed on Monday. For urgent situations such as a water main break or sewer back up citizens can call 306-777-7000
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments