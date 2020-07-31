6 new cases of coronavirus identified in Manitoba on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Manitoba as of Friday morning, according to provincial health officials.

The cases — one in Winnipeg, three in Interlake-Eastern, and two in the Prairie Mountain Health Region — bring Manitoba’s total of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases to 415.

Of the 70 active coronavirus cases, six people are currently hospitalized in Manitoba, with five individuals in intensive care.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at eight. A total of 337 people have recovered.

Health officials said Friday that potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred at Blazers Mini Mart in Minnedosa on July 25, and at Asian Spices of Brandon on July 22 and 23.

