Health

6 new cases of coronavirus identified in Manitoba on Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 2:30 pm
Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin speaks during a COVID-19 update earlier this spring.
Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin speaks during a COVID-19 update earlier this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Manitoba as of Friday morning, according to provincial health officials.

The cases — one in Winnipeg, three in Interlake-Eastern, and two in the Prairie Mountain Health Region — bring Manitoba’s total of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases to 415.

Of the 70 active coronavirus cases, six people are currently hospitalized in Manitoba, with five individuals in intensive care.

Read more: 2 more cases of Coronavirus reported in Manitoba Thursday

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at eight. A total of 337 people have recovered.

Health officials said Friday that potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred at Blazers Mini Mart in Minnedosa on July 25, and at Asian Spices of Brandon on July 22 and 23.

