Police issue warning about convicted sex offender who will be living in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service issued a warning on Thursday about a convicted sex offender whom they say “has a history of surveilling homes that belong to unknown women, including children under 16 years, (and) breaking and entering the house.”

Gordon William Adams, 38, will be living in the Edmonton area, police said.

“The Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another sexual offence against someone while in the community,” the news release said, noting that Adams’ history of breaking and entering has involved him stealing underwear and “watching the sleeping victim, which has escalated to touching and sexually assaulting the victim.”

“Adams also has a history of voyeurism and exhibitionism perpetrated against young women,” police said, adding his “risk of reoffending” increases when he uses drugs, “especially cannabis.”

The EPS said it is seeking a court order on Adams and he will be monitored by the police department’s behavioural assessment unit.

Adams’ release is subject to a long list of court-ordered conditions.

Police said they decided to issued the warning after carefully considering privacy concerns “in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community.”

Police added that the warning is not aimed at provoking any type of vigilante response.

Adams is five-foot-nine and 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Adams breach any of the following conditions, they are asked to phone the EPS at 780-423-4567.

He must live at a residence approved by the court or his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.

He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.

He cannot have any guests at his residence during his hours of curfew unless they have been identified and approved by his supervisor.

He cannot purchase, possess or consume any alcohol or cannabis products. He is not to consume or possess any drug listed in the schedules of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him, or any other intoxicating substances.

He must not have or allow any other person to have alcohol or cannabis products at his place of residence.

He must not possess any drug paraphernalia such as crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e-cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, cigarette papers, rolling papers or syringes.

He must not be in any licensed premise other than a dining room for the sole purpose of have a meal.

He is not to go to any liquor store or cannabis dispensary.

He must not travel outside the city of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta.

He must immediately report to his supervisor or designate if he acquires any vehicle

He cannot be in possession of weapons, including knives (except at home or at a restaurant when eating a meal)

He must not purchase or possess any children’s or women’s undergarments.

He must not purchase, acquire, possess, produce or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media.

He must not possess or view any images of children whether in stages of undress or not, whether on paper, video, audiotape, cellphone, computer disc, hard drive or any other electronic media.

He must not be in the presence of any children under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by his supervisor.

He must not be in or within 100 metres of the perimeter of places where children under the age of 18 years are likely to congregate, such as elementary and secondary schools, daycare centres, parks, swimming pools, wading pools, splash parks, recreational centres, youth shelters or public libraries unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his supervisor.

He must not enter into a dating, intimate, or sexual relationship with any female or any friendship with a female until her identity has been disclosed to his supervisor or designate and she has been informed of his previous offending by his supervisor or designate.