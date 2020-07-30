Menu

Crime

Body found at Burnaby, B.C., tow yard had been burned inside vehicle

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 6:40 pm
Homicide investigators probe human remains found in vehicle in Burnaby
RCMP say human remains were found in a burned-out SUV at the Mundie's Towing yard on Thorne Avenue.

The body that was discovered in an SUV at Mundie’s Towing yard in Burnaby, B.C., had been burned in the vehicle at another location, police say.

Officers were called to the vehicle fire on Meadow Avenue on July 22 around 11:30 p.m. and had it towed to the yard.

The SUV was so badly damaged, that the body was not found until July 29 when a more thorough inspection was completed, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Thursday.

Read more: Homicide team called to Burnaby after remains found in vehicle

Forensic teams have been called in, police added, but fire investigations can be challenging because of the significant damage.

The BC Coroners Service will also conduct an investigation to identify the remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or email IHIT.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

