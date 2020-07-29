Homicide team called to Burnaby after remains found in vehicle

Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby, where human remains were reportedly found in a vehicle.
The body was found in a burned-out SUV at Mundie’s Towing yard on Thorne Avenue.
Read more: Human remains found near Burnaby Mountain
Burnaby RCMP says they do not believe they are dealing with a random act or that there is any danger to the general public.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
IHIT announce charges in fatal Langley house fire investigation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments