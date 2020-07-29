Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Crime

Homicide team called to Burnaby after remains found in vehicle

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 9:19 pm
Homicide investigators were in Burnaby, Wednesday, where human remains were found in a vehicle.
Homicide investigators were in Burnaby, Wednesday, where human remains were found in a vehicle. Global News

Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby, where human remains were reportedly found in a vehicle.

The body was found in a burned-out SUV at Mundie’s Towing yard on Thorne Avenue.

Read more: Human remains found near Burnaby Mountain

Burnaby RCMP says they do not believe they are dealing with a random act or that there is any danger to the general public.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

IHIT announce charges in fatal Langley house fire investigation
IHIT announce charges in fatal Langley house fire investigation
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideIHITburnaby rcmpRemainsBurned out vehicleBody in vehicleremains in vehicle
Flyers
More weekly flyers