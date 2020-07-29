Homicide team called to Burnaby after remains found in vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby, where human remains were reportedly found in a vehicle.

The body was found in a burned-out SUV at Mundie’s Towing yard on Thorne Avenue.

Burnaby RCMP says they do not believe they are dealing with a random act or that there is any danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

