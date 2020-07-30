Menu

Crime

Missing southern Alberta teen found dead; homicide investigation underway

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 5:04 pm
The remains of 16-year old Tregan "Piikani" Crow Eagle were discovered on the Piikani Nation on Monday, nearly a week after he was reported missing.
The remains of 16-year old Tregan "Piikani" Crow Eagle were discovered on the Piikani Nation on Monday, nearly a week after he was reported missing. Courtesy, RCMP

The remains of a teen who was reported missing in southern Alberta last week have been discovered and a homicide investigation is now underway.

Last week, Piikani Nation RCMP put out a public plea to help locate 16-year-old Tregan “Piikani” Crow Eagle. He was last seen at a residence in the early morning hours on July 22 in Brocket, Alta.

On Thursday morning, RCMP said the teen’s remains were discovered on the Piikani Nation on Monday.

Trending Stories

An autopsy was conducted in Calgary on Wednesday and RCMP said Crow Eagle’s death has been deemed a homicide. The cause of his death was not released.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation and is asking anyone with information to come forward to police. Information can be submitted to the Piikani Nation RCMP at 403-965-2000. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement

Brocket is located between Pincher Creek and Fort Macleod and is the main community on the Piikani Nation.

